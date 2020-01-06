Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misleading minorities on amended Citizenship Act: Amit Shah

He added that the AAP government and the Congress were responsible for it. (ANI Image)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of misleading minorities on the amended Citizenship Act, saying they were lying on the issue.

Addressing a gathering here, Shah held Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responsible for “riots” and breach of peace in the national capital over the amended citizenship law.

The country is witnessing Rahul Gandhi support rioters, he said, adding the Congress leader is identifying himself with them.

Shah, who is also the BJP president, said that Delhi bore the brunt of “riots” for four days during the recent violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He added that the AAP government and the Congress were responsible for it.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought in the new legislation to give citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have sought refuge in India, but “Congress and AAP, especially Rahul and Priyanka, are misleading minorities in the entire country”.

“They are telling them ‘you will lose your citizenship due to CAA’. There is no provision in the amended law that takes away citizenship of people. Why are you lying?” Shah said.

He said that the Congress and the AAP “misled the youth and people of Delhi and committed the sin of burning the national capital in the fire of riots”.

“Unashamed, they are still saying they will give legal aid to those behind the riots, go to their houses and take care of them,” he added.