  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rahul, Priyanka among 5 allowed to proceed to Hathras: Noida Police

By: |
October 3, 2020 4:47 PM

Only five members of a delegation of MPs led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been permitted to go to Hathras via Noida considering the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said on Saturday.

The Congress leaders are headed to Hathras in western UP to meet the family of a Dalit woman who died on Tuesday.

Only five members of a delegation of MPs led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been permitted to go to Hathras via Noida considering the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said on Saturday.

The Congress leaders are headed to Hathras in western UP to meet the family of a Dalit woman who died on Tuesday in a Delhi hospital, a fortnight after she was allegedly raped by four men outside her village.

Related News

“CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in Noida, Greater Noida as well as in Hathras and some other districts in Uttar Pradesh due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Considering the social distancing and other related norms, permission has been granted for five people, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,” Police Commissioner Alok Singh told PTI.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rahul Priyanka among 5 allowed to proceed to Hathras Noida Police
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RJD MP moves SC challenging validity of new farm laws
2Bihar’s Grand Alliance clinches seat-sharing deal for assembly polls; announcement likely in evening
3Govt schemes no more based on votes, ‘development for all’ only basis: PM Narendra Modi