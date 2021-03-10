Rahul Gandhi’s tubelight glows late: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on ‘backbencher’ remark

The Congress had done "injustice" to Jyotiraditya's father late Madhavrao Scindia too, said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday asked what did Rahul Gandhi do to ensure that Jyotiraditya Scindia did not leave the party.

Commenting on Gandhi’s reported remark that had Scindia, now with the BJP, remained in the Congress, he would have certainly become chief minister, Chouhan said Gandhi understands a situation a little late.

“Where was Rahul Gandhi when Jyotiraditya Scindia was in the Congress?” Chouhan asked, speaking to reporters here.

“That’s why I say that Rahul’s tubelight glows late (he takes time to understand),” he quipped.

The Congress had done “injustice” to Jyotiraditya’s father late Madhavrao Scindia too and did not allow him to become chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan claimed.

Earlier, reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s remark, Scindia said, “I wish Rahul Gandhi was as concerned when I was in the Congress as he is now.”

Scindia left the Congress along with several MLAs last March, bringing down the party’s government in Madhya Pradesh.