Rahul Gandhi’s tubelight glows late: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on ‘backbencher’ remark

"Where was Rahul Gandhi when Jyotiraditya Scindia was in the Congress?" Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked, speaking to reporters here.
The Congress had done "injustice" to Jyotiraditya's father late Madhavrao Scindia too, said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday asked what did Rahul Gandhi do to ensure that Jyotiraditya Scindia did not leave the party.
Commenting on Gandhi’s reported remark that had Scindia, now with the BJP, remained in the Congress, he would have certainly become chief minister, Chouhan said Gandhi understands a situation a little late.