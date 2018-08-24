Rahul Gandhi’s swipe at PM Modi in Germany: ‘Youth can surely make pakodas, but that won’t resolve jobs crisis’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has once again poked fun at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘pakoda employment’ remark. Addressing the Indian Congress Overseas in Berlin on Thursday, Rahul said that generating employment opportunities for its youth population is the biggest challenge the country is facing today. He said that the youths are jobless because there is a dearth of jobs in the formal sector.

“It is his (Narendra Modi) thought (making pakodas also a job). The main challenge before India is to general jobs for its youth population. Definitely, the youth can make pakodas but the problem of jobs will not be resolved by just making pakodas. The problem will be resolved only when jobs in the formal sector are created,” he said.

The Congress president also slammed the PM’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. He said that had the Modi government worked towards establishing links between the banks and the small and medium businesses, the problem of jobs would have been resolved to some extent.

“Modiji gave the slogan of ‘Make in India’. If he had in reality linked the small and medium businesses to the banks, the ‘Make in India’ would have become a fact,” he added.

Rahul also accused the Prime Minister of working for “his industrialist friends”, saying “15-20 industrialists are getting the benefits of Modiji’s Make in India initiative.”

Raking up the issue of Rafale deal, he said, “I want to ask one question, the HAL has been manufacturing fighter aircraft for the last 70 years, MIG, Sukhoi etc etc, the highest technology jets. The HAL is a government entity and has no dues. But, Modiji decided to give the Rafale contract to Anil Ambani who has Rs 45,000 dues. Why did he give this contract to a company that has no experience of manufacturing fighter jets? If there is any logic behind this, explain it to me.”

“During the UPA’s tenure, the cost of one fighter jet was Rs 526 crore but Modiji is now buying a fighter jet for Rs 1,600 crore,” he alleged.

Watch video:

CP @RahulGandhi‘s Q&A with the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin. #RahulGandhiInBerlin https://t.co/pE3hr8ksZC — Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2018

Rahul also said that as per the deal signed between Modi government and France, the fighter jets will be manufactured in France, meaning no jobs will be created in the India.

“If HAL was given the contract, lakhs of jobs would have been generated for youths in Bengaluru. But now, the high technology aircraft will not be manufactured in Bengaluru. The money has been given to Anil Ambani. The Rafale jets will be manufactured in France. This is Modiji’s Make in India,” he said.