Rahul Gandhi’s stern message to motormouths: ‘I am fighting bigger fights, will take action’

“I am fighting bigger fights… everyone has the right to speak in party forum but if a party leader gives a wrong statement and weakens this fight, I will not hesitate to take an action,” Gandhi said during Congress Working Committee’s meet.

Gandhi further laid emphasis on the need to expand Congress’ vote-base. “Expansion of our party vote base is one of our biggest tasks,” Gandhi said, adding, “In each constituency, we have to find people who have not voted for us and develop a strategy to reach out to them and win back their trust.”

Meanwhile, the extended CWC also authorised Gandhi to forge an alliance with like-minded parties for the 2019 Lok Sabha election to take on the BJP. The decision was taken by party leaders of the newly-constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC), Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) members from various states. Around 40 Conress leaders spoke at today’s meeting where they all stressed that the Congress should play a lead role in forging an anti-BJP front.