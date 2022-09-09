Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 41,000 t-shirt vs Narendra Modi’s Rs 10 lakh suit: Political slugfest over BJP’s ‘Bharat Dekho’ tweet

The Congress and BJP on Friday sparred over the latter’s tweet earlier in the day suggesting that the t-shirt Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was wearing on the second day of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ costs nearly Rs 41,000. Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Tamil Nadu as part of the foot march, drew flak from the BJP over his expensive clothing. Posting Rahul’s picture with the Burberry t-shirt along with its cost available online, the BJP hit out at the Congress leader, captioning the image, “Bharat Dekho.”

Reacting to BJP’s tweet, the Congress reminded the saffron party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suit which it has alleged cost Rs 10 lakh and was auctioned for Rs 4 crore. “Have the crowds gathered for the Bharat Jodo Yatra scared you? Talk about issues… Speak on unemployment and inflation. If we have to discuss clothes, then Modi ji’s suit of Rs 10 lakh and glasses worth Rs 1.5 lakh will do all the talking. Do you still want to debate on this?” the Congress tweeted in reply to BJP’s post.

अरे… घबरा गए क्या? भारत जोड़ो यात्रा में उमड़े जनसैलाब को देखकर।



मुद्दे की बात करो… बेरोजगारी और महंगाई पर बोलो।



बाकी कपड़ों पर चर्चा करनी है तो मोदी जी के 10 लाख के सूट और 1.5 लाख के चश्मे तक बात जाएगी।



बताओ करनी है? @BJP4India https://t.co/tha3pm9RYc — Congress (@INCIndia) September 9, 2022

Earlier in the day, Rahul lashed out at the PM Narendra Modi-led Centre at the sidelines of the padyatra. Pointing out that his fight is not against a political party any longer, Rahul said that his fight is now against a system that has taken over all institutions from CBI to ED and I-T.

“BJP has taken control of all the institutions of this country. We are not fighting a political party any more. The fight is between the structure of the Indian state and the opposition. This is not an easy fight, this is a difficult fight,” said Rahul.

Rahul asserted that through the Padyatra, he is trying to revive the idea of India. Rahul alleged that the BJP has hijacked the conversation between the country and its people, claiming that the citizens have been left with no voice.

“The conversation between people has broken down. The conversation needs to restart – that is the idea of India,” said Rahul.