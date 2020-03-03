Rahul Gandhi’s response after Narendra Modi hints at giving up social media accounts

By: |
Published: March 3, 2020 10:21:53 AM

The Congress leader's dig came after Prime Minister Modi sent the social media abuzz with his tweet.

narendra modi, jack welch, narendra modi twitter, modi twitter, pm modi, modi news, modi social media, prime minister narendra modi, hatred meaning, modi tweet, narendra modi tweet, twitter share price, rahul gandhi twitter, pm modi twitter, pm modi tweet, modi leaving social media, narendra modi social media, twitter stock price, twitter narendra modi, #nosir, twitter modi, narendra modi instagramTagging Modi’s tweet, Gandhi wrote on Twitter, “Give up hatred, not social media accounts.”

The Congress on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his tweet that he was thinking of giving up social media with Rahul Gandhi saying “give up hatred, not social media accounts”. The Congress leader’s dig came after Prime Minister Modi sent the social media abuzz with his tweet.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” Modi tweeted. Tagging Modi’s tweet, Gandhi wrote on Twitter, “Give up hatred, not social media accounts.”

Related News

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “Respected Modi ji, Earnestly wish you would give this advice to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in your name! Sincere Regards, Citizens of India.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rahul Gandhi’s response after Narendra Modi hints at giving up social media accounts
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Judiciary needs to reduce delays in cases involving foreign investors, arbitration awards: CJI Bobde
2PM Modi’s tweet sends shock-waves! May quit various Social Media platforms
3Delhi rumours: Over 3,000 distress calls on Sunday, 1/5th from and around Shaheen Bagh