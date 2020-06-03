Rahul Gandhi’s popularity lower than chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, survey reveals

Rahul’s national approval rating has been found abysmally low – a dismal 0.58%, the survey showed. (File Photo)

Congress heir apparent and the grand old party have a lot to worry about. Notwithstanding the gains made in elections in heartland states in the past few years, there is little that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has to cheer about. While a survey has ranked chief ministers in states ruled by his party among the best performers, Rahul’s national approval rating has been found abysmally low – a dismal 0.58%. Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the chart with a nett national approval rating of 65.69%, according to the IANS-C Voter State of the Nation 2020 Survey.

In states where the Congress is in power or a part of the ruling alliance, the chief ministers command greater popularity than the party’s most prominent national face. In Chhattisgarh, for example, where the Congress is in power on its own, Chief Minister Bhupesh Singh Baghel leads the tally among all CMs with an approval rating of 81.06%, with 56.74% of respondents very satisfied with his performance in the state. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi has an approval rating of just 6.2% in Chhattisgarh, despite the CM’s popularity.

Similarly, in Jharkhand, where the Congress is part of the ruling alliance that displaced the Bharatiya Janata Party from power earlier this year, Chief Minister Hemant Soren enjoys the support of 61.26% people, while Rahul has an approval rating of 10.89% among respondents. Maharashtra, another state where the Congress shares power with the Shiv Sena and the NCP, has given a thumbs-up to CM Uddhav Thackeray with an approval rating of 76.52%. However, when it comes to Rahul Gandhi, only 26.11% of respondents approved of him.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, who ranks the lowest among CMs of states or UTs where the Congress is either directly in power or in an alliance, also fares better than Rahul Gandhi in the state. While Amarinder Singh’s approval rating stands at 27.51%, a meager 12.67% of the respondents supported Rahul.

While the survey findings offer much for the Congress to ponder upon its viability as a national alternative with its current face, the Bharatiya Janata Party also has much to worry about. In states like Bihar and West Bengal where elections are due soon, PM Modi’s nett approval rating stood at 58.48% and 64.06%, respectively, much lower as compared to several other states where he enjoys immense popularity.

Moreover, several of the BJP-ruled states have their chief ministers ranking lowest on the chart. The five worst-performing in the survey are Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami. The CMs ranked best in the survey are also from the Opposition camp – Naveen Patnaik (Odisha), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh), Pinnarayi Vijayan (Kerala), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh) and Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra).