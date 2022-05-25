Rahul Gandhi’s photo with ‘anti-India’ UK MP triggers political row; Congress responds in kind

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with British Labour Party leader and MP Jeremy Corbyn, who is well-known for his “anti-India” views, in London on Monday has triggered a political tug-of-war between the Congress and the BJP. While asking if Gandhi shared Corbyn’s “anti-India stance”, Law minister Kiren Rijiju asked how far can Gandhi go against his own country.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said, “Again… Rahul Gandhi meets UK MP and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who is known for his hatred and dislike for India, advocates Kashmir’s secession. Or how long and how much one can go on against one’s own country.”

The Congress soon hit back sharing pictures of Corbyn with PM Narendra Modi, and asked if ther PM also shared Corbyn’s “anti-India views.”

BJP leader Kapil Mishra said, “What is Rahul Gandhi doing with Jeremy Corbyn…in London? Jeremy Corbyn is infamous for anti-India, anti-Hindu stand. Jeremy Corbyn is openly advocating separation of Kashmir from India.”

The Indian Overseas Congress had shared a picture of Gandhi and Corbyn along with Sam Pitroda.

Corbyn, who has served as the Leader of the Opposition in UK Parliament from 2015 to 2020, has been known for his anti-India stance. After the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Corbyn had asked the United Nations to intervene as he questioned alleged human rights violations in the Valley.

Hitting out at the “idiotic agenda of the government”, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Am amazed as to how dearest friends in TV Media have to bend over backwards to serve the idiotic agenda of Government and ilk of Kapil Mishra.”

“Hope the media friends will ask the BJP as to what did PM discuss in this meeting and whether PM endorsed those views,” he added.

Sharing a picture of Corbyn with PM Modi, Surjewala asked, “Finally, May I also ask our Media Friends to identify the two men in the picture below and ask the same questions? Does it mean the PM has endorsed Jeremy Corbyn’s views on India?”

Hope Media Friends including in @IndiaToday & @CNNnews18 will ask the BJP as to what did PM discuss in this meeting and whether PM endorsed those views?https://t.co/IDbgWtEHVf — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 24, 2022

Surjewala even attacked the Prime Minister for taking pictures with fugitive Nirav Modi and even calling the co-accused in the Punjab National Bank scam Mehul Choksi as “Hamare Mehul Bhai”.

“Rahul Gandhi taking a picture with a person with whom we hold divergent views is neither a crime nor an act of terror as is being made out. If this is the criteria, our media friends should also debate – Why did PM take Nirav Modi to Davos and about their common photos? What about video of the PM addressing Mehul Choksi as “Hamare Mehul Bhai” in a public function,” he asked.

“Why does the PM meet President Xi Jinping, when China has occupied our territory? Why did the PM go to Pakistan to meet the then PM, Nawaz Sharif? Will the Government promise it’ll never ever meet anyone having divergent views from us? Time to debate real issues, not BJP propaganda,” the Congress leader said.