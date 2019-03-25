Rahul Gandhi’s minimum income guarantee scheme is a bluff: Arun Jaitley

March 25, 2019

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday slammed the Congress saying no political party has betrayed India for more than seven decades other than the grand old party.

Jaitley said that the Congress gave many slogans and very little resources to implement them to the people of India. (File)

Hours after Rahul Gandhi announced minimum income guarantee scheme for poor, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday slammed the Congress saying no political party has betrayed India for more than seven decades other than the grand old party. He said that the Congress gave many slogans and very little resources to implement them to the people of India.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi announced that his party, if voted to power, would give a minimum income guarantee of Rs 6,000 per month to 20 crore household. He said that the move would bring the people out of poverty. However, the Finance Minister said that the Congress always promised ‘Garibi Hatao’ but never actually worked on it. “This announcement is an admission of the fact that neither Indiraji nor her son and certainly not the UPA Government controlled by her descendants, was able to remove poverty,” he added.

The minister further said that the Congress and the Gandhi family in particular has ruled India for over two-thirds of the period since the ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan was given “If it has failed to even address poverty during this period, why should India believe it? Jaitley asked.

He further said: “The latest announcement of the Congress Party if tested on simple arithmetic then Rs 72,000 is less than 2/3rd of the existing DBT under Modi government, which averages Rs 1.068 lakh annually. So what is being claimed by the Congress Party – A bluff announcement.”

Referring to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan in 1971, the finance minister said that her economics was not about increasing production and generating wealth, but only about redistribution of poverty.

“She (Indira Gandhi) supplemented her 1971 slogan while promising in election after election, the welfare of the largest number. Shri Rajiv Gandhi had a historic opportunity to remove poverty. Initially, he showed a desire to do so. But his Government got caught in unsavoury controversies preventing any significant and major changes. In 1971, ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan was given by Indiraji. For two-third of the last 48 years her party has been in power. Yet, they left behind a legacy of poverty,” Jaitley said.

