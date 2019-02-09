Rahul Gandhi’s mantra to Congress state chiefs: Highlight cases of corruption by BJP-led governments

By: | Published: February 9, 2019 8:02 PM

Corruption by governments in BJP-ruled states should be highlighted proactively, Congress president Rahul Gandhi told the party’s state unit leaders on Saturday. At a meeting of Congress state chiefs and leaders of Congress legislature party, Gandhi also discussed candidate selection and alliances for the Lok Sabha elections due this summer, party sources said.

They said Gandhi was of the view that state leaders should proactively highlight cases of corruption of BJP-led state governments. He felt that the achievements of UPA 1 and UPA 2 need to be highlighted to check the narrative that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has done more for the people as compared to the previous regimes, they said. “Today I met with our CLP Leaders & PCC Chiefs from all over India to review our election preparedness & strategy in each state. We discussed a wide range of issues related to the upcoming elections,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

