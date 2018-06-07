Rahul Gandhi’s Mandsaur speech like Chatur Ramalingam’s oratory in 3 Idiots, says MP minister

Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Mandsaur. (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang today took a cue from the Bollywood hit 3 Idiots, saying that Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Mandsaur on Wednesday was inspired by the hilarious oratory of one of the film’s characters, Chatur Ramalingam’. In the 2009 film, the character Rancho, which is played by Aamir Khan, had replaced some of the words from the written speech of Chatur as a prank which turned the speech funny and the audience, both in the film and outside, rolling in laughter.

Comparing the Congress president’s speech with that of the movie character, the minister said that just like in the movie, Rahul Gandhi read out the speech written by others. Pointing out that it was “dramatic, immature clearly scripted”, he added that there were no facts. Talking about Rahul Gandhi’s comment on setting up food processing units in the district, the minister said only a week ago Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan had spoken about food processing.

While the Congress president said that his party will waive off farmers loan within 10 days if it comes to power, the minister said there was no possibility of writing off farmers’ loans in the BJP government. The state government is giving loans to farmers at zero percent rate, he said, while adding that it was not a loan but financial assistance. On Wednesday, Union Minister Arun Jaitley took on Rahul Gandhi in a blog on his Facebook page. In a point-by-point rebuttal to the Congress president, Jaitley wondered, “How much does he know? When will he know?”

Countering Rahul Gandhi’s claim, the Jaitley wrote that the Centre did not waive a single rupee due from any industrialist but on the other hand enacted the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to deter defaulters. “Those who owed money to the banks and other creditors have been declared insolvent and removed from their companies by IBC. These loans were given largely during the UPA Government,” he wrote on his Facebook page.