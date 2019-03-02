Rahul Gandhi’s latest Rafale barb: ‘IAF defends country, but PM Modi snatched Rs 30,000 crore from the force’

By: | Published: March 2, 2019 5:25 PM

Speaking at the party's Parivartan Ulgulan Maha Rally at the Morabadi Ground here, Gandhi alleged there was "corruption" in the Rafale deal and Rs 30,000 crore had been wrongfully given to Anil Ambani.

Rahul Gandhi, Rafale barb, IAF, PM Modi, news

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday said the Indian Air Force defends the country, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi “snatched” Rs 30,000 crore from the force. Speaking at the party’s Parivartan Ulgulan Maha Rally at the Morabadi Ground here, Gandhi alleged there was “corruption” in the Rafale deal and Rs 30,000 crore had been wrongfully given to Anil Ambani.

“Vaayu Sena desh ki raksha karti hain aur hamare PM use chori karti hain (The IAF defends our country but the PM has snatched money from the force),” he said.

Gandhi alleged the prime minister had waived Rs 3.5 lakh crore loan of industrialists but not for farmers, students and shopkeepers.
The Congress president said if his party is voted to power, it will give minimum guarantee income. The money will be transferred directly to the accounts of the poor, he said.

