Rahul Gandhi’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Joyous Congress Vice President has a message for ‘all’; read here

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today expressed happiness for getting an “opportunity” to be able to visit Kailash and said that he would share his journey experience. “A man goes to Kailash when it calls him. I am so happy to have this opportunity and to be able to share what I see on this beautiful journey with all of you. #KailashYatra,” Gandhi posted on his Twitter handle. This comes a day after Gandhi found himself in the midst of a controversy after it was alleged that he ate non-veg at restaurant in Kathmandu, Nepal. However, the restaurant authorities have clarified that Gandhi had “pure beg items”.

This is also Gandhi’s first twitter post since August 31 when he embarked on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The pilgrimage, aimed at seeking the blessing of Lord Shiva for prosperity and success of the country and its people, will take about 12 days, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said. He did not disclose the route map due to security reasons. Gandhi had on August 31 tweeted a Sanskrit ‘shloka’ from the Upanishads and tweeted a picture of Mount Kailash along with it.

A man goes to Kailash when it calls him. I am so happy to have this opportunity and to be able to share what I see on this beautiful journey with all of you.#KailashYatra — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 5, 2018

“Shiv bhakt Congress president Rahul Gandhi has left for undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, where he will take the ‘parikrama’ of Mount Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva, and of Mansarovar lake. The yatra will take around 12 to 15 days, but the exact route cannot be disclosed due to security reasons,” Surjewala said. The BJP was quick to react alleging the Congress chief wanted Chinese ambassador to give him a ceremonial send-off and accused him of holding brief for China everywhere like a “Chinese spokesperson”.

The pilgrimage to Mt Kailash, which is considered the abode of Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology and is in the Tibetan Himalayas, is organised every year between June and September.

On April 26, the plane carrying Gandhi and some others from Delhi to Hubballi airport in Karnataka developed a technical problem and tilted heavily on the left side. The plane dipped steeply with violent shuddering, but soon recovered and landed safely. Three days later, on April 29, Gandhi announced during a rally here that he wanted to undertake the pilgrimage.