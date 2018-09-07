Rahul Gandhi’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Giriraj Singh claims shared pictures ‘photoshopped’, asks where is the shadow?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Giriraj Singh on Friday, claimed that pictures shared by the Indian National Congress from party president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kailash Mansarovar were photoshopped. Singh asked why there isn’t a shadow in the image. In a tweet, the Union Minister said, “Yeh to photoshop hai…..chhari (stick) ki parchhai (shadow) gaayab hai.”

Singh’s statement comes after Rahul Gandhi had uploaded few photos from his Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Responding to Union Minister’s allegations, the Congress party in a tweet said, “Leaving all the haters behind, Congress President Rahul Gandhi sets the pace during his Kailash yatra. Can you keep up?” The party also released Gandhi’s Fitbit record.

Leaving all the haters behind, Congress President @RahulGandhi sets the pace during his #KailashYatra. Can you keep up? pic.twitter.com/aphQ8B6CAn — Congress (@INCIndia) September 7, 2018

Earlier in the day, the Congress president had also posted a video of his visit on the micro-blogging site with the caption – “Shiva is the Universe.”

The Congress president is on his 12-15 days yatra via Nepal and is travelling with a group of 20 pilgrims from Gujarat and two SPG (Special Protection Group) commandos. He left for yatra on August 31. The Congress president is likely to cover a distance of 60 km on foot.

Priti Gandhi, National In-charge of BJP’s social media team has also raised questions over Congress chief’s visit. Taking to Twitter, Priti said, “Are you downloading pics from the internet and tweeting? Are you really at Mansarovar or some place else.”