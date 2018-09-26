Rahul Gandhi’s first reaction on Aadhaar verdict: ‘Thank you, Supreme Court for supporting Congress vision’

“We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act. Private entities are no longer allowed to use Aadhaar for verification purposes,” the Congress said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has termed the Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar as support to the Congress’ vision. Reacting hours after the verdict, the Congress chief also said that Aadhaar was a tool BJP intended to use to oppress people. “For Congress, Aadhaar was an instrument of empowerment. For the BJP, Aadhaar is a tool of oppression and surveillance,” Gandhi tweeted. “Thank you Supreme Court for supporting the Congress vision and protecting,” he added.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court held as constitutional the validity of Aadhaar. However, it struck down some of its key provisions which included its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and for school admissions.

His party too welcomed the verdict terming it a slap on BJP’s face. “We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act. Private entities are no longer allowed to use Aadhaar for verification purposes,” the Congress said. “Slap on the face of BJP. Justice Sikri judgement strikes down Section 57 of Aadhaar Act, 2016, which says private body corporates can seek Aadhaar data. Says it’s unconstitutional,” said Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi in a tweet.