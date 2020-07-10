‘His silence saved many a reputation’: Rahul Gandhi’s cryptic tweet after Vikas Dubey’s dramatic encounter

Rahul Gandhi has accused the UGC of creating confusion. (file)

Vikas Dubey Encounter: Hours after gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter in UP’s Kanpur, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi put out a cryptic tweet in the form of poetry, writing that “his silence was better than many answers as it saved the honour of countless questions”. The tweet, which is in Hindi, reads: “Kai Jawabo se achi hai khamoshi uski, na jaane kitne sawalo ki aabru rakh li (his silence was better than many answers as it saved the honour of countless questions.”

Rahul’s tweet is a spin off from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s statement to media at the height of the coal scam. Amid calls for his resignation during the tenure of UPA ll, Singh had issued a statement in both houses of Parliament denying all charges against him. While his statement could not be heard amid sloganeering, Singh repeated it before the media. He said, “Hajaaro jawaabo se achi hai meri khamoshi, na jaane kitne sawalo ki aabru rakh li.”

However, then opposition leader Sushma Swaraj targeted Manmohan Singh, saying that he had taken those lines from a poem by Ayaz Jhansvi, whose original lines were – ““Meri kalaam se behtar hai meri khamoshi, na jaane kitne sawaalo ki abru rakh li.”

Today, while Rahul Gandhi did not mention the context of his tweet, it has been linked on social media to the killing of Vikas Dubey. And this guessing game on social media may not be off the mark. Rahul Gandhi is speaking about the silence of someone who would have to otherwise answer many questions — that would have destroyed the reputation of many people.

This has been the talking point ever since the news of the encounter broke out early this morning. The opposition leaders and commentators are saying that Vikas Dubey had links with both police and politicians and his interrogation would have exposed the deep nexus between the criminals and corrupt officials.

Now with the killing of Vikas, they allege, these secrets of those politicians and police who protected him and ran the show by using his henchmen will never come out. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi too raised this point in her tweet put out earlier this morning and said that the gangster may have been finished, but what about those who had been protecting him.

उप्र की कानून-व्यवस्था बदतर हो चुकी है। राजनेता-अपराधी गठजोड़ प्रदेश पर हावी है। कानपुर कांड में इस गठजोड़ की सांठगांठ खुलकर सामने आई। कौन-कौन लोग इस तरह के अपराधी की परवरिश में शामिल हैं- ये सच सामने आना चाहिए। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मौजूदा जज से पूरे कांड की न्यायिक जाँच होनी चाहिए pic.twitter.com/vRHQlsaJ3y — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 10, 2020

Gandhi also said that the truth about those who had been involved in nurturing this criminal should come out. She has demanded a judicial enquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the killing of Vikas Dubey. On Thursday, Vikas Dubey’s mother had said that his son had been in all the parties but currently he was in the Samajwadi Party — the claim was later denied by a SP spokesperson.