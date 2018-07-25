Rahul Gandhi’s big step for Amethi, Rae Bareli: Congress to set up training centre for aspirants of armed forces

According to district Congress chief Yogendra Mishra, the proposed training centre will help the youngsters of Amethi and Rae Bareli. (IE)

In a bid to impart skills to aspirants of armed forces and police, the district unit of the Congress is mulling to establish a training centre here. According to district Congress chief Yogendra Mishra, the proposed training centre will help the youngsters of Amethi and Rae Bareli. “The training centre will impart skills to aspirants of armed forces, para-military forces and police. The training will be imparted free of cost,” Mishra said. He said the proposed training centre may come up equidistant from Amethi and Rae Bareli, thereby helping the youngsters, especially girls, from both the districts reach there.

“Search for the building of the proposed training centre is underway. Rahul is of the view that if trained individuals go for recruitment, there chances of clearing the examination will be comparatively high,” Mishra said.