Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ divides Opposition: CPI(M) raises questions on ’18 days in Kerala, only two in UP’

The Congress party came in for some sharp criticism from their political adversaries in Kerala, the CPI(M), over the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Taking a dig at how the whole Yatra was planned, the CPI(M) said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi taking 18 days to cover Kerala while spending only two days in Uttar Pradesh was a “strange way to fight the BJP-RSS”. While the BJP is in power in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala is governed by the Left Democratic Front, while Congress is part of the United Democratic Front which is in Opposition in the state.

Using a caricature to target the Congress, the CPI(M) today tweeted questioning the rationale behind the distribution of days that the Yatra will take to cover a particular state. “Bharat Jodo or Seat Jodo,” the caption read.

The CPI(M)’s criticism did not go down well with Congress which shot back asking the Left party to “do its homework better”.

“Do your homework better on how and why yatra was planned the way it is. And silly criticism from a party that is the A team of BJP in the land of MunduModi,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Having entered Kerala from Parassala close to the Tamil Nadu border, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to travel 450 km to Nilambur in Malappuram over 19 days.

The yatra will enter Kollam district on September 14. It will reach Alappuzha on September 17 and pass through Ernakulam district on September 21 and 22 and reach Thrissur on September 23. The Congress yatra will pass through Palakkad on September 26 and 27 and enter Malappuram on September 28.

Slated to cover 12 states and two Union territories, Rahul Gandhi and his team of padyatris will walk a distance of 3,750 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir in 150 days.

(With PTI inputs)