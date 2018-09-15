Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Vijay Mallya escape, claims Gujarat cadre CBI officer weakened look-out notice

Rahul Gandhi’s attack PM Modi over Vijay Mallya escape, claims Gujarat cadre CBI officer weakened look-out notice

In a fresh twist to Vijay Mallya’s episode of escaping to London on March 2, 2016, Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that the CBI Joint Director AK Sharma was the man who had ordered downgrading of the look-out notice for the industrialist. He said that Sharma is a Gujarat cadre officer and that he is highly regarded by Narendra Modi who was the Chief Minister of the state before taking over as the Prime Minister in May 2014.

“CBI Jt. Director, A K Sharma, weakened Mallya’s “Look Out” notice, allowing Mallya to escape. Mr Sharma, a Gujarat cadre officer, is the PM’s blue-eyed-boy in the CBI. The same officer was in charge of Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi’s escape plans. Ooops… investigation!” his tweet reads.

investigation! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 15, 2018



Rahul has renewed his attack on Prime Minister and Arun Jaitley after Vijay Mallya’s Wednesday claim that he had met the Finance Minister before leaving the country in March 2016. On Friday, Rahul had claimed that it was ‘inconceivable’ that the CBI, which reports to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would have diluted the look-out notice against Mallya without Modi’s approval.

The Congress president made these remarks while referring to the CBI’s October 2015 lookout circular issued to the immigration authorities to detain Mallya. However, the circular, a month later, was downgraded from ‘detain’ to merely ‘inform’. This enabled Mallya to flee the country despite being under scanner from investigating agencies for defrauding a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.