Rahul Gandhi’s answer to Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: Congress president begins first-of-its-kind youth outreach through ‘Apni Baat Rahul Ke Saath’

Seven young students from different parts of the country had a ‘surprise’ dinner interaction with Gandhi. (Twitter/Congress)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi put out a video on Tuesday of his interaction with students over the weekend and told them that he would incorporate the issues raised by them in his party’s poll manifesto. Gandhi uploaded a video of his interaction with the students on the microblogging website Twitter, captioning it ‘#ApniBaatRahulKeSaath’, a new initiative launched by him on social media platforms and described the conversation as the first-of-its-kind.

With the crucial Lok Sabha polls drawing near, Gandhi initiated the youth outreach with a group of seven youngsters from Delhi, Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh who were the first to interact with him. Gandhi will have several such sessions with students.

Watch video:

I met a group of really interesting students from all over India, for dinner a few days ago. I learnt a lot from the wonderful exchange of ideas & perspectives. Here’s a short video with the highlights of our interaction.#ApniBaatRahulKeSaath pic.twitter.com/H9pW3t1ur1 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 5, 2019

According to news agency PTI, Abhilash Karri, an IIT student from Mumbai, who was part of the meeting, recalled how surprised they were when they saw a beaming Rahul Gandhi walk into the dining area of an upmarket Chinese food joint late Friday evening where they sat. The students were told that will have an interaction with Congress party, but not that it will be the party president himself.

Gandhi attacked the Modi government saying that the government wants to control everything. He said that government wants to control the Supreme Court, Election Commission, want to control the vice chancellors of universities and that is the problem.

Seven young students from different parts of the country had a ‘surprise’ dinner interaction with Gandhi over Chinese food and shared their ideas about improving the lives of people and were reportedly promised that some may be included in the party manifesto.

“I am Rahul Gandhi and I am president of the Congress party and I am a member of Parliament from Amethi. I thought I will have a chat with some young people and get a sense of what they are thinking,” he is heard telling the students in the video as he introduces himself to them.

“We are building our manifesto. What we are doing is that we are having an open conversation about our manifesto. I will put you in touch with the guys who are doing the manifesto. You will see that I will push these things in the manifesto,” Gandhi told the students after the interaction.

The Congress intends to hold similar interactions with students from across the country in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election this year, seeking to touch base with the younger generation.