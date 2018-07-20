Rahul Gandhi winks after ‘jhappi’ with PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha; Watch Video

Rahul Gandhi in Parliament today. (ANI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today stole the limelight in the Lok Sabha after the end of his speech after he crossed over to the treasury benches to offer a hug to Prime Minister after the end of his speech. However, it wasn’t just his hug that drew reactions from all quarters, but what he did after he returned to his seat after concluding his speech.

After he returning to his seat after his jhappi (hug) to the PM, cameras caught Rahul Gandhi winking at someone present in row beside him in the Lower House of the Parliament.

The Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party today tabled the No-Confidence Motion in the Parliament against the Modi government on the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh. Opposition parties rallied in favour on a number of issues including women safety, lynching among others.

Speaking before his much talked about hug and wink, the Congress president today spoke on a number of issues. Speaking about the feeling of “insecurity” among Dalits , advasis and minorities, he wondered why the prime minister was silent on these issues. “Wherever you see, Dalit, Adivasis, minorities are being thrashed, killed, but Prime Minister can’t speak a word. Are these minorities, Adivasis, women not a part of India?”

Slamming the government further he said talks of changing the constitution was also an attack on Dr BR Ambedkar and India, “When your minister talks of changing the constitution then its an attack on Ambedkar ji and an attack on India.”

He also alleged that the PM and the BJP president Amit Shah were obsessed with power and afraid of losing the same. “The difference between them & all of us is, we are okay to lose power, but they can’t afford to lose power. If they do, other processes will begin. This fear is making them angry,” he added.

His speech in the Parliament today was welcomed from expected quarters. Supporting his speech, Shiv Sena said that what the Congres president said did have some base, “The topics that Rahul Gandhi had raised today, did have some base. The image that PM Modi and BJP govt have created can be damaged with such allegations,” Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul told ANI.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s speech and hug today, BJP leader Kirron Kher said it was only drama and Rahul Gandhi should consider Bollywood as a career option. “Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed, he can’t target our ministers without any proof. He was doing drama in the house and hugging Modi ji. I think his next step will be Bollywood. We will have to send him there.”