Rahul Gandhi spotted watching Article 15 at Delhi multiplex hours after resignation, video goes viral

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo/IE))

Rahul Gandhi watches Article 15: Hours after making his four-page statement and made his resignation public, triggering a tsunami of appeals from the fellow Congressmen on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi was spotted watching a movie at a multiplex in New Delhi. An Instagram video, which has now gone viral, showed Rahul Gandhi watching Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ‘Article 15’. Clad in casuals, the former Congress president was seen seated among common public and popping popcorn.

Rahul was accompanied by a couple of people with whom he was seen chatting during the movie. However, their identity was unclear. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 deals with the issue of caste system. The movie, which released on June 28, has been doing well at the box office after generating positive reviews from critics and moviegoers alike. Even Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had watched the film and tweeted in its praise last week.

Watched Article 15. V powerful movie. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 28, 2019



Also Read: Rahul Gandhi tweets his 4-page open resignation letter – FULL TEXT

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi ended days of speculation surrounding his resignation as Congress president posting a 4-page letter on social media. Taking full responsibility for the Lok Sabha election debacle, Rahul Gandhi underlined in his letter that rebuilding the party would require some tough decisions.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Singh (@mountaingirl_04) on Jul 4, 2019 at 9:35pm PDT

“As president of the Congress party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president,” Rahul said in his resignation letter.

“Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as president of the party,” he went on to add.

A couple of days after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, Rahul Gandhi on May 25 had declared that he no longer wants to serve as the party president and that the party should look for his successor. However, the Congress Working Committee had then rejected his decision and urged him to continue. With Rahul Gandhi going public with his resignation, it appears that he is in no mood to go back on his decision. The Congress faces a tough task of finding a replacement for Rahul Gandhi who took over the party’s charge from mother Sonia Gandhi in 2017. The CWC is set to meet next week to deliberate on the issue.