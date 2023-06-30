Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Moirang today as part of his two-day visit to Manipur to assess the situation in the violence-affected areas. According to ANI, he is scheduled to visit relief camps and meet with families who have been displaced by the ongoing unrest in the state.

Gandhi’s visit comes amidst weeks-long violence that has plagued Manipur, leading to the displacement of numerous people and causing distress among the affected communities.

Gandhi left Imphal for Moirang early today, accompanied by Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra.

After his visit to the camps, Gandhi is scheduled to return to Imphal to hold meetings with like-minded party leaders, United Naga Council (UNC) representatives, and members of civil society organisations.

On Thursday, Gandhi’s convoy was halted by the police in the Bishnupur area, prompting him to travel to Churachandpur using a helicopter. Expressing his disappointment over the incident, he criticised the BJP-led state government for obstructing his efforts to listen to the concerns of the people. Through a Twitter post, he emphasised the need for healing and prioritising peace in Manipur.

Gandhi is the first Opposition leader to visit the state in the midst of the ongoing violence.