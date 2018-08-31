Rahul Gandhi visiting Kailsah Mansarovar through China, wanted Chinese envoy to see him off: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today claimed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has left for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. As per the BJP, Rahul left for Nepal today morning from where he will be taking the pilgrimage through China. The BJP has questioned the Congress president’s decision to embark on the pilgrimage via the China route, and claimed that Rahul Gandhi even wanted the Chinese Ambassador to see him off at the Delhi airport.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital today, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Chinese Ambassador had written to the MEA seeking three passes to see-off Rahul Gandhi at the airport.

The BJP has used this letter to revive its attack on the Congress president for his alleged links with China. “Rahulji has an obsession for China. Why is it that Rahul Gandhi always wants to get a Chinese view on everything but does not want to have an Indian perspective?” Patra asked.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) wanted the Chinese ambassador to see him off. The Chinese ambassador wrote to the MEA asking for three passes to use the airport lounge so that a ceremonial send-off could be given to see off Rahul Gandhi,” he alleged.

Patra said that the MEA did not respond to the Chinese Ambassador’s request. He said that three passes are always available with every envoy. “Did they use it? Why did the Chinese ambassador want to see off a non-Chinese resident? Why see off an Indian resident?”

“Why such a demand from the Chinese envoy?” he asked. “You are Rahul Gandhi not Chinese Gandhi. Why should the Chinese ambassador come see you off? There is no such protocol.”

Rahul Gandhi and China : Addiction, obsession or something else? pic.twitter.com/tXDe2i8Ch2 — BJP (@BJP4India) August 31, 2018

Patra also asked the Congress to come clean about Rahul’s trip via China. “Which politicians will he meet there?” he questioned.

Patra said that even during the Doklam standoff, Rahul had secretly met the Chinese Ambassador. “During the Doklam, Rahul Gandhi in the night had met Chinese Ambassador secretly without taking the Government of India into confidence. The Congress party initially rejected the reports but later accepted the fact,” he said.

Patra noted that during the Germany trip, when someone asked Rahul about the Doklam standoff, he replied that ‘I don’t have any much information’. “When you don’t have information on Doklam, how come you termed it ‘dhokha’lam?” the BJP leader asked.

“Why is Rahul Gandhi holding the brief of China across the globe? He advertises China as if he is the advertising man hired to advertise China,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson also accused the Congress president of “behaving like a Chinese spokesperson rather than an Indian spokesperson”.