Rahul Gandhi vacates bungalow eight days ahead of deadline, likely to move to 10 Janpath

After a truck was spotted loading boxes outside of Rahul Gandhi’s official bungalow on Friday afternoon, it appears that the Congress leader is all set to shift to his mother’s official residence, 10 Janpath.

Four days after he was disqualified as an MP on March 23, the Lok Sabha House Committee sent a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to vacate his official residence by April 22.

Rahul Gandhi was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail over his remark from 2019 when he said, “Why do all thieves have Modi in their surnames?” He made the remark while campaigning in Karnataka’s Kolar ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

As a result of his conviction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified Gandhi as an MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi, who debuted as a Lok Sabha MP from Amethi in 2004, had occupied the 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow since 2005.

After Rahul Gandhi was asked to vacate his official bungalow, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, while slamming the Centre’s attitude to “threaten, scare and humiliate” the former party chief, said that Gandhi could go and live with his mother Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence or he could himself provide a house by vacating one for the Gandhi scion.