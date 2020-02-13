Rahul Gandhi uses Smriti Irani’s throwback pic to target Modi govt over LPG price hike

Rahul Gandhi tweets old pic of Smriti Irani to target Modi govt over hike in price of LPG cylinders.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took potshots at bete noire Smriti Irani over the recent hike in LPG cylinder prices by the government. Rahul took to Twitter to share an old picture of Irani protesting along with BJP workers against the increased price of the cooking gas cylinders. He captioned it smartly to suggest that Irani is holding a sit-in protest against her own government’s recent decision to hike prices by Rs 149.

“I agree with these members of the BJP as they protest the astronomical 150 Rs price hike in LPG cylinders,” he tweeted along with the hashtag #RollBackHike.

The government has increased the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders by Rs 149. This is the sixth straight time when the government has hiked prices in the past few months. The prices were last increased by over Rs 19 on January 1.

Smriti Irani’s photograph which Rahul tweeted dates back to a June 2011 protest when she along with BJP workers were protesting against the then Manmohan Singh government’s decision to hike LPG price by Rs 50.

Notably, Smriti Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi from the Congress’ stronghold Amethi in the last year’s general election.

Meanwhile, Mahila Congress leaders including Sushmita Dev and Alka Lamba on Thursday held a protest outside the office of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in the national capital to lodge their protest against the rise in the prices of non-subsidised cylinders.

The price hike has also sparked a massive protest inside the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The opposition members raised slogans against the government and demanded an immediate rollback of the hike price.