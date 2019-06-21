Rahul Gandhi uses images of Army’s dog unit practicing yoga to mock govt, leaves Twitter fuming

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a sly dig at the government using an image of the Indian Army's dog unit practicing yoga to mark the International Yoga Day being observed around the world today. Taking to Twitter, Rahul tweeted an image put out by the Defence ministry of jawans practicing yoga with the dog unit of the Indian Army and captioned it 'New India', a phrase often used by the Narendra Modi government for the reform measures it has introduced. New India. pic.twitter.com\/10yDJJVAHD \u2014 Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 21, 2019 The tweet came in for instant flak from the BJP with its young MP from South Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya saying the Congress president's amounted to an insult of the forces, the dog unit and the country. "Ok. He still hasn't learnt his lessons. In one go, he has insulted our Army, brave Jawans, the incredible dog unit, Yoga tradition & our country. I feel really sad for all the young Congress workers (if there are any left) that they have to deal with this man as their leader," Tejasvi said on Twitter. Other users on Twitter were less sparing. Rahul Gandhi insults indian army and it's dog unit that sniffs out mines and saves lives. Chap needs help I tell ya \u2014 ninadsheth (@ninadsheth) June 21, 2019 Helpless @RahulGandhi.. He can neither understand the value of discipline in the Army dog unit nor the importance of Yoga !!@PMOIndia @aajtak @ZeeNews \u2014 Dr. Umesh Kumari (@UmeshKumariBjp) June 21, 2019 Shame on you for insulting our incredible Army dog unit! Shame on you for insulting Yoga! Shame on you for insulting our culture! SHAME ON YOU! pic.twitter.com\/DFTFs4sIKX \u2014 Purva Purani (@quirkyLilNobody) June 21, 2019 Rahul's Twitter play comes a day after he was caught on camera fiddling with his mobile phone while sitting in the front row in the Parliament Hall during the President's address to a joint session of Parliament. Rahul was captured looking down at his phone repeatedly as President Ram Nath Kovind spoke. The Congress later defended its leader, saying he was checking the meaning of some Hindi words. "There were certain queries about certain words. There were some difficult Hindi words which they (Rahul) did not hear clearly as to what was said," Congress leader Anand Sharma said and added that there was no question of disrespecting the President. "There is nothing like disrespecting as it is being said. I think it is very frivolous if the BJP is saying this," Sharma added. The dog unit was first pressed into service by the Indian Army 60 years ago in 1959. Since then, thousands of dogs have been trained in operations such as detection of explosives and mines, tracking, guarding etc at the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) Centre and College in Meerut. Many Army dogs are also deployed in counter-insurgency operations and in the security of crucial defence installations. Many dog units have been awarded with Shaurya Chakras, Sena Medals and Chief of the Army Staff\u2019s commendation cards in recognition of their contribution. A host of events were planned across the country and the world to mark International Yoga Day, observed every year on June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Ranchi where he led a yoga session which was attended by approximately 30,000 people, PTI reported. Speaking on the occasion, Modi said yoga transcends boundaries and barriers of age, colour, caste, creed, creed, cult, rich-poor, province, frontier and "belongs to everyone".