Rahul Gandhi unlikely to accept RSS invitation for September event: Report

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to accept an invitation if extended to him by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to attend its three-day lecture series in September in Delhi. According to a tweet by news agency ANI, senior Congress leaders in core group meeting have advised Rahul not to accept RSS invitation.

The development comes in the backdrop of reports doing the rounds that the RSS may invite Rahul and other prominent politicians to its next month’s event in Delhi. Last week in an Europe tour, Rahul triggered a controversy with his remark that ‘RSS is a lot like Muslim Brotherhood’.

A report in PTI on Monday said that there were internal talks within the RSS to invite Rahul, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and a few more politicians to attend a three-day lecture series by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in Delhi next month. Giving details of the event, RSS prachar pramukh Arun Kumar had said that the Sangh was for the first time organising a three-day lecture series of Bhagwat on the theme, ‘Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective’.

The event will be held at Vigyan Bhavan from September 17 to September 19, PTI report said.

According to Kumar, Mohan Bhagwat will present the Sangh views on various contemporary issues of national importance during the event.

However, when he was asked whether Rahul will also be invited, Kumar had replied: “It is our prerogative to choose who to invite or not. Leave this to us… But people from all walks of life, including from different political outfits, ideologies and religions, will be invited.”

Earlier in June this year, former President Pranab Mukherjee had attended an event at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on the Sangh’s invitation, for which he was criticised by many Congress leaders.