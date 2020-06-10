Ladakh standoff: Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi’s silence, claims China has taken Indian territory

Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on Modi government over Ladakh standoff. (File)

India China Border Tension: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ladakh standoff. In a tweet shared on Wednesday morning, Rahul alleged that China has taken away India’s territory in Ladakh.

“The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile. The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene,” he said on Twitter and tagged a news article claiming that China has taken a hard line during military-level talks and has claimed all of Galwan Valley and parts of Pangong Tso.

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have been asking the Modi government to come clean on the border issue and reveal whether China has taken over Indian territory in Ladakh region.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had directly questioned Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Chinese intrusion in India. “Once RM (Defence Minister) is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?” he tweeted.

His remarks came a day after Rajnath Singh took a jibe at the Congress over the issue of border dispute with China. “You apply medicine to the hand when it pains, but what to do when the hand itself is the cause of pain,” Rajnath had said in a jibe at the grand old party. He was apparently referring to the Congress’ election symbol of “hand”.