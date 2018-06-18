Rahul Gandhi hits out at Arvind Kejriwal, BJP for ‘dharna’ politics: ‘People of Delhi are victims’

In one fell swoop, Gandhi slammed Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the IAS officers for the ongoing controversy.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed PM Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the ongoing deadlock in the national capital. In one fell swoop, Gandhi slammed Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the IAS officers for the ongoing controversy. The Congress chief accused the prime minister of turning a blind eye towards Delhi. “Delhi CM, sitting in Dharna at LG office, BJP sitting in Dharna at CM residence. Delhi bureaucrats addressing press conferences. PM turns a blind eye to the anarchy; rather nudges chaos & disorder, (sic)” Gandhi tweeted.

“People of Delhi are the victims, as this drama plays out,” he added.

The Delhi unit of Gandhi-led Congress has remained critical of Kejriwal’s agitation against the governor. On Sunday, the Congress accused Kejriwal of making the people of the national capital suffer due to his “inflated ego”. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said that Delhi chief minister should put an end to the crisis by expressing “regrets” to Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

“Still remember the unabashed ‘apology’ radio ads by Kejriwal after his 49 days gov in 2014. Now-apology from Majithia,Jaitley, Sibbal…Why can’t he just offer regrets to the CS and govern Delhi the way he is Constitutionally supposed to? Why should Delhi suffer his inflated ego (sic)?” Maken tweeted.

Congress stalwart Sheila Dikshit, who is also a former Delhi CM, said nobody could help Kejriwal if he did not understand the constitutional provisions. “If you do not understand the Constitution, what can anyone do? That is the bottom line. Delhi cannot become Kerala or Goa or Puducherry, which have different powers as per the Constitution,” she told PTI.

The protest initiated by Delhi government ministers entered eight on today. Two of the ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, have been shifted to hospitals after their condition deteriorated due to a hunger strike.

However, Kejriwal and Gopal Rai are still continuing their strike inside the L-G office.