Rahul Gandhi tweets letter to PM Narendra Modi: ‘Our unconditional support… pass Women’s Reservation Bill’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi and offered his party’s unconditional support to the government for the passing of Women’s Reservation Bill.

“Our PM says he’s a crusader for women’s empowerment? Time for him to rise above party politics, walk-his-talk & have the Women’s Reservation Bill passed by Parliament,” Gandhi wrote. “The Congress offers him its unconditional support. Attached is my letter to the PM. #MahilaAakrosh(sic)” he added.

In the letter, Gandhi asked Modi to pass the bill in the upcoming session of the Parliament. “I write to you to request your support to ensure the passage of the women’s reservation bill in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament,” Gandhi wrote in his letter.

“Mr. Prime Minister, in many of your public rallies you have spoken about your passion for empowering women and involving them more meaningfully in public life. What better way to demonstrate your commitment to the case of women, than by offering your unconditional support to the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill?” Gandhi wrote. “And what better time, than the upcoming session of Parliment? Any further delay will make it impossible to implement before the next general elections,” he added.

The Congress president also pointed out that the bill has been stalled in the Lok Sabha for over eight years. He also reminded the prime minister that bill was one of the key promises in its 2014 election manifesto.

The tweet from the Congress chief comes at a time when Modi has accused him of ignoring the rights of Muslim women. During a rally in Uttar Pradesh, Modi referred to a puported comment from Gandhi and asked if his party only cares about the men in the Muslim community.