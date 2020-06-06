  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘This is what failed lockdown looks like’, Rahul Gandhi compares India’s COVID-19 graph Italy, UK and others

By: |
Updated: June 6, 2020 11:37:29 AM

Rahul Gandhi's tweet included graphs of Spain, Germany, Italy and the UK, which had shown a decline in cases after the lockdowns. The graph of India, on the other hand, shows a spike in cases after the lockdowns.

rahul gandhi twitter Rahul Gandhi said that the lockdown announced by Modi government has failed to deliver the desired result. (File pic)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has stepped up his attack on the Modi government over the handling of Coronavirus situation in the country. Rahul took to Twitter to share India’s disease graph and compared it to other countries to criticise the government.

He said the lockdown announced by the BJP government has failed to deliver the desired result. Questioning the lockdown strategy to counter COVID-19, he said, “This is what a failed lockdown looks like.”

The Congress leader had earlier said that lockdown in India has failed as the decision didn’t help contain the spread of the virus and that India is the only country in the world to have relaxed the lockdown when cases are rising.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India on Friday saw a record single-day spike of 9,851 cases and 273 deaths, taking the tally to 2,26,770 and the death toll to 6,348.

India is now the seventh nation to be worst hit by the deadly virus in the world after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

