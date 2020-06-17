Rahul Gandhi on India-China border clash: ‘Why is PM silent? Why is he hiding?’

Rahul Gandhi has questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the killings of Indian soldiers in Ladakh in a violent clash with Chinese troops. (File)

India China Border, Galwan Valley: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the killing of Indian Army personnel in a deadly clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday morning, Rahul alleged that the PM is hiding and said that the country needs to know what has happened at the India-China border in Ladakh. He added that Chinese troops have entered into Indian territory and have occupied it.

“Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?” he tweeted.

Rahul’s tweet comes a day after 20 Indian soldiers including a colonel were martyred in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night. It was the biggest military confrontation between the two countries in five decades.

According to a PTI report, the Chinese side too suffered ‘proportionate casualties’ but chose not to speculate on the number. Television reports say that at least 43 Chinese soldiers lost their lives in the clash.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul had expressed anguish over the sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

“Words cannot describe the pain I feel for the officers and men who sacrificed their lives for our country. My condolences to all their loved ones. We stand with you in this difficult time,” he had said.

Soldiers from India and China are locked in a tense stand-off for 40 days in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley. The deadly clash came on a day army delegations from India and China held talks as part of continuing efforts to resolve the stalemate.