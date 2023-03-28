Rahul Gandhi trying to rip apart PM Modi’s image, will never succeed: BJP’s Smriti Irani

Leading a full-frontal attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in London and in the 2019 ‘Modi surname’ case, Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday accused the disqualified MP of trying to “rip apart” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image. However, Irani said that Gandhi will not succeed in his endeavours as the people of the country are firmly behind the PM.

“In a magazine interview in 2019, Rahul Gandhi in his own words claimed that Narendra Modi’s greatest strength is his image. Rahul Gandhi has publically claimed that he will attack Modi and rip his image apart,” Irani said, adding that it wasn’t the first time that the Gandhi family had attacked Modi.



“If we look at the history of the UPA, the Gandhi family tried their best to ensure that their arrogant challenge of punishing Modi for his leadership capacities to deliver development is punished,” the minister said, further claiming that the Gandhis failed because of people’s trust in PM Modi and their belief in his developmental politics.

“The political psychosis of Rahul Gandhi is at full display. He abused and accused PM Modi in Parliament but could not verify his own statement by authenticating it with his own signature,” she said.



Irani further referred to the apology issued by Gandhi in the Supreme Court in the 2019 defamation case filed by industrialist Anil Ambani and said that his refusal to apologise for his remarks against the OBC community was another sign of his arrogance. “This gentleman who claims false bravado in a press conference by abusing journalists went scurrying to the Supreme Court begging with an apology,” she said.

Irani further said that Gandhi has been convicted by a court not for abusing an individual, but an OBC community. “Rahul Gandhi could not develop the humility to beg for the forgiveness of the OBC community in our country is just another manifestation of a political arrogance called the Gandhi family,” she added.

The Congress and the Opposition are up in arms against the Centre after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP following his conviction and two years imprisonment in a defamation case. On Monday, the Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi asking him to vacate his official 12, Tughlaq Lane, residence within 30 days.





