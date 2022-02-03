Rahul Gandhi trapped in orthodox belief that he’s born to rule India: Kiren Rijiju

Rahul Gandhi had delivered a rousing speech in the Lok Sabha yesterday while accusing the ruling party of destroying the voice of the union of states.

Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju today launched a scathing attack on the former Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi. Rijiju said that Rahul is trapped in a belief that he’s born to rule India. The law minister alleged that the Congress leader’s remarks always benefit India’s rivals.

“Rahul Gandhi makes remarks that harm the country and benefit rivals…A responsible leader should never talk like that. We don’t want Rahul Gandhi’s India where people travel abroad secretly. We want India with a vision to serve people,” said Rijiju.

He further added, “This is a Republic, not a kingdom where you become a leader the moment you’re born. People elect their representatives here….Rahul Gandhi is trapped in the orthodox belief that he’s born to rule the country. However, it’s the time of ‘sevaks’…Earlier he used to behave like India’s ‘Yuvraj’ and now he thinks he is the ‘King’ of India.”

Reacting to his speech where he made remarks against the judiciary, Rijiju had said, “Not only as India’s Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Mr. Rahul Gandhi has said about India’s judiciary and EC. These are vital institutions of our democracy. Mr. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC. As Law Minister, I feel that whatever he has said will go down as a black spot in the Parliamentary proceedings because nobody has spoken such a reprehensible remark about the Indian Judiciary and Election Commission of India on the floor of the house.”

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘two Indias’ remarks, Rijiju said indirectly referring to the Congress MP, “Two Indias are- 1. People enjoy high-class society life, attend rave parties, frequent vacation trip to foreign destinations and enjoy very colorful life. 2. People live simple life in India, remain with the needy people all the time, think Indian and follow Indian traditions.”