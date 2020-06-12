‘Cannot see much tolerance in India’: Rahul Gandhi’s veiled attack on Modi govt

Rahul Gandhi has blamed the Modi government for trying to divide the country on religious lines. (File pic)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at Modi government over alleged growing ‘intolerance’ in the country during the BJP rule. During an interaction with former American diplomat Nicholas Burns, Rahul without taking the name of the BJP, said that he cannot see much tolerance in India and went on to blame the ruling dispensation for ‘dividing’ the country.

Speaking about why India-US partnership works, Rahul said “it is because we are tolerant systems”. He said that “we are a very tolerant nation and our DNA is supposed to be tolerant”.

“We are supposed to be open but surprisingly that open DNA is disappearing. I say this with sadness that I don’t see the level of tolerance that I used to see. I don’t see it in the United States and I don’t see it in India,” the former Congress president said.

Blaming Modi government for trying to divide the country on religious lines, he said, “This division is tremendously weakening, but people who do it portray it as the strength of the country.”

“When you divide people, you are weakening the structure of the country. But these same people who divide say that they are nationalists,” Rahul added.

Rahul is speaking to experts as part of his ongoing series of dialogues with globally recognised experts in economics, social sciences, healthcare on tackling the COVID-19 crisis. Previously, he had held conversations with former RBI governor and economist Raghuram Rajan, Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee, Harvard health expert Ashish Jha and Swedish epidemiologist Johan Giesecke.