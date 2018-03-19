​​ ​
  3. Rahul Gandhi to visit temple, church and dargah in Karnataka

As a part of his campaign ahead of the assembly election in Karnataka, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be going to the state on Tuesday and his travel programme include visits to a temple, church and a dargah.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 19, 2018 10:58 PM
Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi karnataka visit, congress president, Dakshina Kannada district, Rajiv Gandhi Political Institute, Udupi district  Gandhi will visit Rosario Church in Mangaluru at 7 p.m., followed by visit to Gokarnanatheswara Temple and then to Ullal Dargah at 8 p.m. (Reuters)

As a part of his campaign ahead of the assembly election in Karnataka, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be going to the state on Tuesday and his travel programme include visits to a temple, church and a dargah. Gandhi will visit Rosario Church in Mangaluru at 7 p.m., followed by visit to Gokarnanatheswara Temple and then to Ullal Dargah at 8 p.m. He will inaugurate Rajiv Gandhi Political Institute in Udupi district at 12.45 p.m., followed by a corner meeting at Padubidri in Udupi.

He will also visit several places in Dakshina Kannada district and addressing a public meeting at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru around 5 p.m. Karnataka is likely to witness assembly election in the middle of May this year.

