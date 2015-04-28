Rahul Gandhi to travel to grain bowl of Punjab; check on farmers’ plight

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is visiting Khanna and Gobindgarh in Punjab today and will take stock of the situation in the state’s grain markets where farmers are finding it difficult to sell their produce after the recent unseasonal rains.

The visit comes at a time when farmers in the region have accused the government of tardy wheat procurement. The state has also been witnessed suicides by farmers.

Gandhi will be travelling by train and is scheduled to reach the region by the late afternoon, sources said.

Congress leader Amarinder Singh had yesterday suggested that Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal stage a dharna along with his ministers outside the Prime Minister’s Office to seek his attention on farmers’ issue.

The Congress Deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, after visiting grain markets of Patiala and Khanna, had said, “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not giving time to Badal, he should better stage a dharna instead of loitering around and issuing hollow threats to seek his attention.”

Khanna grain market is considered one of the largest grain markets in Asia.

Congress has been alleging that the government is not purchasing the produce of farmers adequately.

The Congress Vice President had recently attacked the government, alleging that it was “ignoring” the farming community and favouring the industrialists and rich people.

He has also accused the government of giving out contradictory figures about the damages suffered by farmers during the recent unseasonal rains.

Gandhi, who was absent in the first half of the Budget session, owing to his 56-day leave, has been raising issues related to farmers and youths since he resumed party work.

The Congress Vice President also plans to undertake a padyatra from either Vidarbha in Maharashtra or the Telangana region, from the first week of May to connect with farmers.