Rahul Gandhi to pay 2 day visit to Wayanad from October 19 to review pandemic situation

October 17, 2020 5:10 PM

Gandhi will reach Kozhikode by a special flight on October 19 and take part in a review meet on the pandemic at the Malappuram collectorate, Congress leader and SuIthan Bathery MLA I C Balakrishnan said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will pay a two day visit to Wayanad from October 19 to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation inhis parliamentary constituency, a senior party leader said here on Saturday. Gandhi will reach Kozhikode by a special flight on October 19 and take part in a review meet on the pandemic at the Malappuram collectorate, Congress leader and SuIthan Bathery MLA I C Balakrishnan said.

“After the meet, he will leave for Wayanad. On October 20, he will attend the COVID-19 review meeting at the Wayanad collectorate and DISHA committee,” Balakrishnan told PTI.

The Congress leader will visit the government hospital at Mananthavady on October 21 before leaving for Kannur airport to return to New Delhi, he said. The Congress party has not organised any public meeting for the senior leader due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

