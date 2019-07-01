Rahul Gandhi to meet Congress CMs today, decide on future course of action

The agenda of the meeting is unknown but it is being expected that the meet will decide the future course of Gandhi’s action in the party. (PTI Photo)

For the first time after the defeat in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet the Chief Ministers of all five Congress-ruled states today. The meeting comes at a time when the grand old party is facing a spate of resignations by several Congress leaders across the country.

In the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on May 25, 2019, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had stepped down as party chief citing the poor performance of the party in the 2019 general elections. The announcement triggered a series of resignations within the party. As many as 200 Congress leaders and party workers have resigned after the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will Monday’s meeting.

The agenda of the meeting is unknown but it is being expected that the meet will decide the future course of Gandhi’s action in the party.

Congress suffered a drubbing at the hands of Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. While BJP won 303 of the 543 seats, Congress could muster only 52. After 2014, this was the Congress’ second-ever worst performance. Rahul Gandhi even lost the Amethi seat, which has been a Congress bastion since 1967, to BJP leader Smriti Irani.

On Sunday, few other leaders of the party had also submitted their resignations to pave the way for restructuring the grand old party. Quitting the party, Telangana Congress working president Revanth Reddy has urged the senior leaders to take responsibility and resign so that a new look can be given to the party. The party has also passed a resolution seeking Gandhi to withdraw his resignation.

On Saturday, over 35 office-bearers of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee resigned from their posts. Party MP Vivek Tankha, Delhi PCC’s working president Rajesh Lilothia, Goa unit chief Girish Chodankar, senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, AICC women wing president Sushmita Deb, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Ponnam Prabhakar have also resigned from the party.