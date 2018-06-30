Rahul Gandhi to begin early Gujarat campaign for 2019 polls

Rahul Gandhi will visit the crucial Saurashtra region’s Junagadh, Rajkot and Bhavnagar districts. (PTI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will kickstart the early campaign in Gujarat for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with his visits on July 11 and July 15. Rahul Gandhi had extensively toured the state during the 2017 Assembly elections and was credited for his party’s improved performance with a tally of 77 seats, up from 54 in 2012, in the 182-seat house. Beginning Gujarat campaign of 2017, he was seen to have adopted a more aggressive style of hitting out at ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its leadership.

Rahul Gandhi will visit the crucial Saurashtra region’s Junagadh, Rajkot and Bhavnagar districts. It was in this region that the Congress made a major comeback after two long decades and won a majority of the seats.

Party sources said he would also have long meetings and discussion with the state leaders. Gandhi is expected to make at least three to four such visits till December to re-establish his connect with the people here.