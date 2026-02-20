Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur on Friday to record his statement in a defamation case related to his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Sultanpur for hearing

The Congress leader arrived here in the morning and drove straight to Sultanpur for the court hearing.

Congress chief Ajay Rai told PTI that Gandhi has arrived for the court hearing.

“He has come specifically for the hearing after which he will fly back to Delhi,” Rai said.

Ahead of the court hearing, some local Congress leaders have put up posters in Sultanpur that read ‘Satyamev Jayate’ (truth always triumphs).

Defamation case and previous developments

The case dates back to 2018 when local BJP leader Vijay Mishra had filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi, alleging that during the Karnataka elections in 2018, the Congress leader made derogatory remarks against the then BJP president and current Union Home Minister Shah.

The trial has been underway for the past five years. In December 2023, a warrant was issued against Gandhi for non-appearance before the court. He surrendered in February 2024, following which a special magistrate granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

On July 26, 2024, Gandhi recorded his statement before the court, claiming innocence and terming the case a political conspiracy.

Thereafter, the court directed the complainant to produce evidence in the case.