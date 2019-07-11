Rahul Gandhi to appear before Ahmedabad court on Friday in defamation case

Former BJP chief and the current Union home minister Amit Shah is one of the directors of the ADC Bank which filed the defamation case (Files)

A metropolitan magistrate’s court in Ahmedabad will hear a criminal defamation suit filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB) and the bank’s chairman Ajay Patel on Friday, news agency PTI reported. Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that the former Congress president will be appearing before the court on Thursday. Doshi added that as the summons were also issued to Congress party’s national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, he is also expected to appear on Friday before the court.

The defamation suit was filed in 2018 after Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank had done a ‘scam’ to replace Rs 745.59 crore in swapped currency notes with valid currency within five days of the announcement of demonetisation on November 8, 2016.

Former BJP chief and the current Union home minister Amit Shah is one of the directors of the ADC Bank. The court has issued summons to the two Congress leaders on April 9 after coming across prima facie evidence against them, reported PTI.

Both complainants claimed that the Congress leaders had leveled “false and defamatory allegations” against the ADC Bank.

The court had held an inquiry under section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure prior to issuing summons against Gandhi and Surjewala.

The section is concerned with the inquiry to make a decision if there has been sufficient ground for initiating proceedings against a person.

The allegations by Congress leaders Gandhi and Surjewala are based on the response by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development to an RTI query by an activist based in Mumbai.

Both ADCB and Patel have denied the allegations that the bank exchanged the large amount of swapped currency as it has been alleged.

Earlier this week, a Mumbai court granted Rahul Gandhi bail in another defamation case filed by an RSS activist after the then Congress president linked RSS to the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.