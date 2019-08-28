Rahul Gandhi the ‘darling of Pakistan’: Smriti Irani slams ex-Congress president over Kashmir remarks

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Hours after Pakistan wrote a letter to United Nations painting a grim picture of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir quoting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the ex-Amethi MP is loved by Pakistan and that he doesn’t have any respect for the Tricolour. “Jo pakistan ko bhay. Aaj aisa neta bhi bharat main hai jo tirange ke baare me kam sochta hai.. tirange ko kam aankta hai aur dhushman desh to bhaata hai. (One who is loved by Pakistan. Today there is a leader in India who doesn’t think much about the Tricolour, undermines the Tricolour and is loved by the enemy country),” she was quoted as saying by Times Now.

When the minister was told that Rahul Gandhi has issued a clarification on his statement, she added, “When you speak in the Partiament it has a certain constitutional dignity. Whether it is the Parliament or outside, I appeal to the Congress that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of the country. Those living there wish to see development under the leadership of PM Modi. It will be better for the country if Rahul Gandhi doesn’t spread the scourge of separatism.”

Earlier in the day, in its letter to UN on Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan quoted the former Congress president and said, “These and other acts of violence have even been acknowledged by mainstream politicians, such as the leader of the congress party, Mr. Rahul Gandhi who has noted, ‘people dying’ in Jammu and Kashmir in light of events going very wrong there.”

Hours later, Rahul took to Twitter and said, “I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it.”

“There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world,” he added in another tweet.