‘Chowkidar chor hai’ remark: Rahul Gandhi offers ‘unconditional apology’ to Supreme Court

By: |
Updated: May 8, 2019 11:42:35 AM

Rahul Gandhi says sorry to Supreme Court for 'wrongfully' attributing his 'chowkidar chor hai' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the apex court.

wayanad election result, wayanad result, rahul gandhi, wayanad lok sabha election 2019Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo/PTI)

Rahul Gandhi tenders apology to Supreme Court: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tendered an ‘unconditional apology’ to the Supreme Court for ‘unintentionally and inadvertently’ linking his chowkidar chor hai remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the top court’s Rafale verdict. In a three-page affidavit, Rahul Gandhi admitted that his statement was wrongfully attributed to the apex court.

“The Deponent unconditionally apologises for the wrongful attributions to this Hon’ble Court. The Deponent further states that any such attributions were entirely unintentional, non-willful and inadvertent,” the Congress chief’s affidavit stated.

On May 1, an angry Supreme Court had reprimanded Rahul Gandhi for submitting an affidavit in the court without actually expressing regret for attributing his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ jibe in Rafale deal at Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the apex court.

“We have great difficulty in understanding what you want to say in the affidavit,” a Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi and  comprising justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph had said.

The Congress president was dragged to court by Meenakshi Lekhi over his statement following the Supreme Court’s April 10 ruling in the Rafale deal that documents submitted by the petitioners were admissible as evidence. Soon after the verdict, Rahul Gandhi had told journalists that the Supreme Court vindicated his stand that there were corruption in Rafale deal in which PM Modi was also involved.

“Supreme Court has made it clear that chowkidar allowed the theft. SC has accepted that some sort of corruption took place in the Rafale deal,” Rahul told reporters in Amethi.

Earlier, in his reply to Supreme Court’s notice, Rahul Gandhi had admitted that the “statement was made in the heat of election campaigning.”

