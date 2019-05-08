‘Chowkidar chor hai’ remark: Rahul Gandhi offers ‘unconditional apology’ to Supreme Court

Rahul Gandhi tenders apology to Supreme Court: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tendered an 'unconditional apology' to the Supreme Court for 'unintentionally and inadvertently' linking his chowkidar chor hai remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the top court's Rafale verdict. In a three-page affidavit, Rahul Gandhi admitted that his statement was wrongfully attributed to the apex court. "The Deponent unconditionally apologises for the wrongful attributions to this Hon\u2019ble Court. The Deponent further states that any such attributions were entirely unintentional, non-willful and inadvertent," the Congress chief's affidavit stated. Also Read:\u00a0I apologised to Supreme Court, not BJP, Modi in Rafale case: Rahul Gandhi On May 1, an angry Supreme Court had reprimanded Rahul Gandhi for submitting an affidavit in the court without actually expressing regret for attributing his \u2018chowkidar chor hai\u2019 jibe in Rafale deal at Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the apex court. \u201cWe have great difficulty in understanding what you want to say in the affidavit,\u201d a Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi and\u00a0 comprising justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph had said. The Congress president was dragged to court by Meenakshi Lekhi over his statement following the Supreme Court\u2019s April 10 ruling in the Rafale deal that documents submitted by the petitioners were admissible as evidence. Soon after the verdict, Rahul Gandhi had told journalists that the Supreme Court vindicated his stand that there were corruption in Rafale deal in which PM Modi was also involved. \u201cSupreme Court has made it clear that chowkidar allowed the theft. SC has accepted that some sort of corruption took place in the Rafale deal,\u201d Rahul told reporters in Amethi. Earlier, in his reply to Supreme Court\u2019s notice, Rahul Gandhi had admitted that the \u201cstatement was made in the heat of election campaigning.\u201d