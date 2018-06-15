Rahul Gandhi targets RSS, BJP over beating, parading naked of two minor boys in Maharashtra village

He also tagged a video of two minor boys from a backward community allegedly being beaten up after being paraded naked in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district for swimming in a well that belonged to a person of a different caste.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today accused the RSS and the BJP of spreading “poisonous politics of hatred” in the country and said “history will not forgive us” if this is not opposed. He also tagged a video of two minor boys from a backward community allegedly being beaten up after being paraded naked in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district for swimming in a well that belonged to a person of a different caste. “In Maharashtra, these Dalit children’s mere offence was that they were bathing in a ‘golden’ well. “Today, even humanity is trying to save itself with the support of the last straw.

“History will never forgive us if we do not oppose the poisonous politics of hatred by RSS/BJP’s ‘Manuwaad’,” he tweeted. Union minister Ramdas Athawale has condemned the parading of two minor boys and said he will visit the village, where the incident took place, tomorrow to ensure the victims get justice.