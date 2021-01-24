Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over rise in fuel prices

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying people are suffering due to inflation, while his government is busy in tax collection. He shared a news piece detailing price rise in gas, diesel, and petrol. The report, shared by Gandhi, shows Rs 93.5 rise in gas price, Rs 83.64 price of diesel per litre, and Rs 93.63 price for petrol per litre.

“Modi ji has brought about tremendous growth in GDP — gas, diesel and petrol — prices. People are suffering due to inflation, while the Modi government is busy in tax collection,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. The former Congress chief’s statement came just a day after petrol and diesel prices in the country touched new all-time highs.

Currently, Rahul Gandhi is in Tamil Nadu for a political visit. On Saturday, he slammed the Modi government on handling the economy. He said the schemes like demonetisation and GST were destroying the small and medium industries in the southern state. He further alleged that the Centre was only working in favour of some five or six industrialists.

Gandhi said that Tamil Nadu used to be the centre of industrial progress, “but unfortunately today it does not occupy that place”. “I met representatives from small and medium industries today and they explained the damage done by demonstration and GST. Modi is doing everything to weaken the MSME sector. What belongs to the farmers, MSME, and labourers, he is giving to five or six big industrialists,” he said.