Rahul Gandhi takes fresh swipe at Modi, coins new word ‘Modilie’

New Delhi | Published: May 15, 2019 8:45:32 PM

Rahul Gandhi also put up a picture of a screenshot of a photo-shopped page of an English dictionary explaining the meaning of "Modilie".

Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Taking a fresh swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said there’s a new word in the English dictionary — “Modilie”. Gandhi has been accusing Modi of speaking “lies” on various issues, including on the Rafale jet deal. “There’s a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry,” he tweeted, ending his sentence with a smiley.

Gandhi also put up a picture of a screenshot of a photo-shopped page of an English dictionary explaining the meaning of “Modilie”. In the fabricated page, “Modilie” is described as a “mass noun”. The photo-shopped page lists three meanings and examples of the usage of the word.

