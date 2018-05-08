​​​
Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Narendra Modi over Finance Ministry’s functioning

While Jaitley has undergone treatment for kidney-related problems and is awaiting a kidney transplant, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia is on leave for over a fortnight.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s functioning by penning a tweet in the form of a letter from Modi to the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Gandhi tweeted: “Dear FM, As you are indisposed and Finance Secretary (Hasmukh Adhia) is on vacation with his Guru on a quest for inner peace, I have decided to shut the Finance Ministry till further notice. The PMO will take all financial policy decisions as before. Prime Minister.”

He also attached a news story headlined “Finance ministry expected to collapse – with Jaitley out of action, finance secretary going on leave with a baba.”

“Jaitley had not attended office for a month. Adhia has also taken leave for an unusually long period of 16 days to go for a yoga/meditation holiday with his Guru Swami Visharadanand Saraswathy to Mysuru. Adhia will be on leave from May 5 to 20. Expenditure Secretary A.N. Jha is expected to officiate in his absence,” the news report said.

