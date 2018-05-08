Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Narendra Modi over Finance Ministry’s functioning

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s functioning by penning a tweet in the form of a letter from Modi to the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s functioning by penning a tweet in the form of a letter from Modi to the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. While Jaitley has undergone treatment for kidney-related problems and is awaiting a kidney transplant, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia is on leave for over a fortnight.

Gandhi tweeted: “Dear FM, As you are indisposed and Finance Secretary (Hasmukh Adhia) is on vacation with his Guru on a quest for inner peace, I have decided to shut the Finance Ministry till further notice. The PMO will take all financial policy decisions as before. Prime Minister.”

Dear FM, As you are indisposed and Finance Secretary is on vacation with his Guru on a quest for inner peace, I have decided to shut the Finance Ministry till further notice. The PMO will take all financial policy decisions as before. Prime Ministerhttps://t.co/EqHxbkQSXT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 8, 2018

He also attached a news story headlined “Finance ministry expected to collapse – with Jaitley out of action, finance secretary going on leave with a baba.”

“Jaitley had not attended office for a month. Adhia has also taken leave for an unusually long period of 16 days to go for a yoga/meditation holiday with his Guru Swami Visharadanand Saraswathy to Mysuru. Adhia will be on leave from May 5 to 20. Expenditure Secretary A.N. Jha is expected to officiate in his absence,” the news report said.